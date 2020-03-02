Alamo Drafthouse Shows Thanks to Teachers with $10 Snack Passes

March is Teacher Appreciation Month at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and participating locations across the country are offering educators, professors, and school staff members a free $10 Snack Pass with their ticket purchase at the box office.



Teachers can acquire up to one Snack Pass per day with a valid form of ID. The pass is good for $10 off their food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases,



Educators and school staff members will be asked to provide the box office with a current ID from their place of employment—preschool, elementary, high school, or university. Homeschooling parents may bring along documentation that shows that they’re a teacher to claim their Snack Pass.



Snack Passes are offered now through Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at participating locations. The offer is only valid with ticket purchases at the box office—online and kiosk purchases do not qualify.