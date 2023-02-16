Alamo Drafthouse to Open New Cinema and Permanent Drive-In in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Rendering courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and franchise partner Catchlight Entertainment have announced their first Arkansas theater, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema + Drive-In located in Fayetteville. The Austin-based cinema-eatery plans to open the doors on the new location in 2024 and will commemorate the announcement with a Rolling Roadshow screening of Universal Pictures’ Cocaine Bear on February 23rd. This marks not only their first planned location in the state, but also the company’s first permanent drive-in theater.

In addition to the drive-in screen, the new location will feature 798 luxury recliner seats across 8 theaters equipped with 4K digital projection. The location will also feature The Big Show, Alamo Drafthouse’s Premium Large Format theater with Dolby Atmos sound and 70mm projection capabilities. The 38,000 sq. ft. cinema will be located at The Aronson, an upcoming mixed-use development from developer Catchlight Entertainment. Like all Alamo Drafthouse cinemas, the new Fayetteville location will offer a scratch-made food menu, local beers on draft, and craft cocktails brought to guests in their seats by stealthy servers trained to not disrupt the movie experience. Guests will also be able to enjoy a cold drink and chat with other movie fans at the cinema’s standalone bar and beer garden. The bar will be set up to host small events, parties, and screenings. Guests in the beer garden will also have a view of the drive-in screen.

“Our mission at Alamo Drafthouse is to preserve, celebrate, and innovate the cinema experience,” says Alamo Drafthouse chief executive officer Shelli Taylor. “Drive-in theaters deeply influenced the Alamo Drafthouse preshow, programming, and design from the very beginning, but we have never managed to incorporate a permanent drive-in into any of our theaters. We are beyond excited to launch the first Alamo drive-in screen in Fayetteville!”

“This is more than the best movie theater in Arkansas – we’re planning the best cinema destination in America,” said Catchlight’s Dave Anderson. “Fayetteville will be home to the absolute pinnacle of experiential moviegoing, pairing what is already known as ‘the best theater in the world’ with the area’s beloved drive-in roots. Even better, it will all anchor The Aronson, a premiere entertainment community coming in 2024.”