Alamo Drafthouse to Host Halloween-Themed ‘Trick or Treat Cinema’ on Five October Weekends

Source: Alamo Drafthouse

It’s not just October 31 at Alamo Drafthouse this year. With the cinema chain’s new series Trick or Treat Cinema, a mix of newer and classic family-friendly Halloween-themed films will be screened on weekend mornings. Patrons are encouraged to wear costumes, with kids 12 and under admitted at discounted prices and receiving free treats.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation will play the weekend of October 3, followed by 1995’s Casper and Pixar’s Coco the weekend of October 10, 1993’s The Nightmare Before Christmas the weekend of October 17, 2019’s The Addams Family the weekend of October 24, and Hotel Transylvania 3 once again the weekend of October 31.

The Austin-based chain ranked 13th in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2020 list of North America’s largest exhibition circuits.