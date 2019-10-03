Alamo Drafthouse’s New Colorado Location is the Latest to Feature Sony’s Powerful 4K Laser Projection Technology

PRESS RELEASE

PARAMUS, N.J. — October 2, 2019 — Heralded for its approach to re-invigorating the cinema-going experience, Alamo Drafthouse’s newest location – its 39th – in Westminster, Colorado continues the cinema-eatery’s tradition of implementing Sony’s industry-leading 4K laser digital cinema projection technology. The nine-screen, all-laser complex features Sony’s SRX-R815Pand SRX-R815DS 4K laser projectors in auditoriums ranging in size from 78 Seats to 245 Seats. The projectors deliver stunning picture quality with a high contrast ratio of 10,000:1 and are HDR (high dynamic range) and HFR (high frame rate) capable.

Alamo Westminster features a premium large-format auditorium — The Big Show — powered by Sony’s 4K dual-stack laser projection system. In addition, Sony technology can be found in nearly every Alamo Drafthouse location throughout the United States.

“Our guests are true movie-lovers — whether it’s superhero films or small independent films — and they have high standards and expectations of Alamo Drafthouse. That’s why we’re obsessed with offering the best cinema experience possible,” said Daecos Sanchez, technical manager, Alamo Drafthouse Denver. “We carefully research and invest in state-of-the-art technology that helps immerse a viewer into the story on-screen, and that’s what Sony’s 4K laser imagery does.”

“The passion and enthusiasm that the Alamo Drafthouse employees and guests exude make it a must-visit destination for the most serious of movie lovers,” explained Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. “Combining delicious food and beverages with the latest films and celebrated classics, Alamo Drafthouse delivers an incomparable experience that is further highlighted by the precise presentation standards and vibrant images that Sony’s 4K digital cinema projection systems offer. We’re pleased to further extend our relationship with Alamo Drafthouse and to provide technology that transports viewers and brings stories to life in the manner the filmmaker intended.”