AMC Begins New York Reopening, Expects Nearly 90% of Domestic Circuit Open by November

Image Courtesy of AMC Theatres

Moviegoers in Long Island and Upstate New York will be able to return to their favorite AMC Theatres location by the end of the week. The circuit announced it will have an initial batch of a dozen locations in the state of New York operational by October 23, the day local authorities have authorized back at cinemas.

With the New York reopening, AMC expects to have approximately 530 of its 600 locations in the United States operational by the end of October. The figure would represent over 88 percent of its entire domestic circuit. AMC locations will be open in 44 of the 45 states where it has a presence by the end of this week.

“The reopening of movie theatres around the country is essential to the theatrical industry and the entire entertainment ecosystem,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron in a press release. “It has become clear that movie studios are not willing to release blockbuster product until key major markets are open. Therefore, it is a monumental step in the right direction for our entire industry that theatres are starting to open across the state of New York. We thank Governor Cuomo and local leaders in our New York communities for allowing guests to return to AMC at several locations throughout the state. We continue to work closely with state and local authorities about the reopening of New York City, which we now hope with increasing confidence is not far away.”

“We continue to see state and local governments all across the United States recognize the strong steps we have taken through AMC Safe & Clean to ensure that we are reopening responsibly and with a focus on the health and safety of our guests and associates,” he continued. “The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicates that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures.”

Titles currently in release to welcome New York audiences back to the movies include Tenet, The War with Grandpa, Honest Thief, and 2 Hearts. Upcoming releases include The Empty Man (October 23), Come Play (October 30), Let Him Go (November 6), Freaky (November 13), The Croods: New Age and Happiest Season (November 25).