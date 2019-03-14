AMC Introduces Mobile Concessions Ordering in Three Major Markets

AMC is making your pre-movie concessions run a little bit easier. This morning, the chain announced the launch of mobile concessions ordering at all theaters in three of its markets: Boston, Denver, and Houston. AMC’s mobile app allows moviegoers to order food and beverage and set a time for pickup. The purchase can then be retrieved at a special Express Pick-Up kiosk or, at some locations, will be delivered to the moviegoer’s seat.

“We are routinely seeing some 45 percent of all AMC ticket purchases processed online, and the mobile order option is another way we’re making a trip to the movies more convenient for guests,” says Tonya Mangels, Vice President, Product Marketing, AMC. “Now guests who are already breezing past the box office with their mobile ticket purchase can go straight to the express pick-up kiosk to grab their mobile-ordered food or have it delivered to their reserved seat, depending on the location.”

AMC currently offers mobile concessions ordering at a handful of locations. Atom Tickets, meanwhile, offers mobile concessions ordering through its app at select Regal Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas, Emagine Entertainment, Southern Theatres, and Megaplex Theatres locations. AMC’s new, more aggressive approach to mobile concessions will see guests at approximately 150 locations able to buy their concessions via app by the end of this summer.