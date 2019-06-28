AMC Launches AMC Artisan Films Initiative to Spotlight Character-Driven Movies

AMC Theatres announced the launch of AMC Artisan Films, a new programming and marketing initiative that will put a spotlight on “a curated set of character- and narrative-driven movies.”



AMC’s new programming approach will let interested moviegoers know where to look for upcoming acclaimed films, and will provide consistent showtimes.



“Because AMC is the industry’s top choice for blockbuster movies, many consumers don’t realize that we play more elevated and celebrated films than anyone else in North America,” said Elizabeth Frank, executive VP of worldwide programming and chief content officer. “With the launch of AMC Artisan Films, we aim to expose more moviegoers to specialized films and increase their theatrical success. And we plan to increase consumer access to these special films by seeking earlier runs in platform releases and holding longer in theatre to give audiences time to learn about them from other passionate guests.”



The idea for AMC Artisan Films arose when AMC CEO Adam Aron and Frank met earlier this year in Los Angeles with several key members of the Directors Guild of America. Jon Avnet, one of many prominent directors who participated in the session, suggested that it is vital for major theatre operators to embrace small and mid-size films, whether they come from major studios or from more independent sources. Aron and Frank agreed that AMC taking actions to promote and celebrate more films and more storytellers would be a healthy enhancement to the cinematic ecosystem, and AMC Artisan Films was born.



Curated by members of AMC’s own film team, AMC Artisan Films can be found online at www.amctheatres.com, highlighted by the AMC Artisan Films designation. AMC will also be promoting these films through specific AMC Artisan Films social channels: facebook.com/AMCArtisanFilms and on Twitter @AMCArtisanFilms.



The AMC Artisan Films program launches with today’s release of Yesterday, the fantasy about a world without The Beatles. Upcoming AMC Artisan Films titles include Midsommar, Blinded by the Light, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Downton Abbey, The Art of Self-Defense, Luce, The Kitchen, and Where’d You Go, Bernadette.