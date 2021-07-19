AMC Reaches Agreement to Reopen L.A. Area’s The Grove and The Americana at Brand Location

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

Confirming the news which had been rumored for weeks, AMC formerly acquired two Pacific Theatres locations from the privately owned real estate company Caruso on Monday.

AMC will take over both the 14-screen The Grove Theatre Grove Theatre in Los Angeles and the 18-screen The Americana at Brand Theatre in Glendale, a Los Angeles suburb. Both locations are slated to reopen in August.

AMC will also renovate three auditoriums and introduce three premium large format screens at each location, with each one getting an IMAX, a Dolby Cinema, and the circuit’s ‘PRIME at AMC’ offering which includes seats with built-in subwoofers.

Pacific/Arclight had announced in April that it would permanently close all its locations. Prior to that announcement, the chain came in at #22 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 ranking of North America’s largest cinema exhibition circuits, with 234 screens at 17 locations. AMC topped that list, with 7,800 screens at 600 locations.

“The Grove and The Americana at Brand theatres are among the most successful theatres in the greater Los Angeles area, and we look forward to delivering the high-quality experience for guests visiting these theatres that AMC is known for in the Los Angeles area and nationally,” AMC’s CEO and President Adam Aron said in a press release. “AMC is proud to be expanding in the movie-making capital of the world.”