AMC Stubs A-List Crosses 900,000 Members

PRESS RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) today announced that AMC Stubs A-List, the No. 1 movie-going subscription program in the world, crossed another milestone this week and stands at more than 900,000 members.

Said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres:

“The AMC Stubs A-List program’s continued positive momentum makes it far and away the most popular movie theatre subscription program in the world. Its success is a testament to its guest friendly features and the significant value it offers for movie-goers. It also reflects the powerful draw that movie-going has in the United States. With more than 900,000 members, we are highly gratified that our A-List efforts have been so well received by our guests.”

TREMENDOUS MOVIE-GOING VALUE

Movie tickets – any show, any format, no extra charges!

AMC Stubs A-List members can see up to three movies per week, in every available AMC showtime and format, including opening night and opening weekend.

Members can enjoy their movies in premium formats IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, RealD 3D, Prime at AMC and AMC DINE-IN at no additional cost. A-List was the first plan of this kind to offer these premium formats as part of its regular plan.

A-List makes planning ahead easy, via reservations capabilities on the AMCTheatres.com web site, or on the AMC Theatres mobile app.

There are no additional fees to reserve tickets online or through the AMC Theatres mobile app.

Movie-lovers find more premium theatrical experiences at AMC Theatres than anywhere else in North America. All told, AMC offers more than 350 premium auditoriums, including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC.

Concessions benefits

A-Listers receive a $5 reward for every $50 spent at AMC, including tickets purchased for friends and family, and food & beverage spending. This translates into a 10% discount that can be applied toward future AMC purchases.

Most A-List members receive a $5 reward each month or every other month.

A-List members also enjoy free size upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn and express service at the box office and concession stand.

The Most Theatre Locations

As the biggest theatrical exhibitor in the North America with 630 locations, AMC Theatres offers more movie-going options than any other exhibitor.

Price

For guests in 34 states, A-List is $19.95 per month, plus tax.

For guests in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington state and The District of Columbia, A-List is $21.95 per month, plus tax.

For guests in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, A-List is $23.95 per month, plus tax.

The minimum commitment for guests signing up for A-List is just three months

For information about AMC Stubs A-List and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/alist or on AMC’s iOS and Android mobile apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.