AMC Subscription Plan Grows to 800,000+ Members

PRESS RELEASE

AMC Stubs A-List crosses 800,000 and is now the No. 1 movie-going subscription service in North America

A-List members continue to increase their moviegoing, see movies multiple times and bring along family and friends

Program already contributing to positive financial results for AMC in 2019

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) today announced that the Company is celebrating another milestone achievement as AMC Stubs A-List spent this spring adding an additional 100,000 members and will head into a busy summer movie-going season with the A-List program now exceeding 800,000 moviegoers. That’s an increase of nearly 200,000 members to A-List in 2019, and the 800,000 members put the Company well ahead of its one-year target of 500,000 members by June 26, 2019.

At more than 800,000 members, AMC Stubs A-List is the No. 1 movie-going subscription service in North America.

Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President, said, “With AMC Stubs A-List, we believe we’ve cracked the code to make this concept successful for AMC, our shareholders, our studio partners and most importantly, our guests. While others have tried and failed in this space, A-List is only getting stronger. Members are seeing many more movies than they did before A-List was created, they are seeing movies more than once and they’re bringing their friends and family members along, who are paying for their tickets at full price.

Aron continued, “Our A-List program is already contributing to AMC’s profitability. A-List members are bringing friends and family with them to the movies and they are adding to their enjoyment of the show by buying plenty of popcorn and soda and other food and beverages in our theatres.”

More than 800,000 members are enjoying all of the amazing aspects of A-List, including:

• Up to three movies per week, in every available AMC showtime and format, including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, RealD 3D and Prime at AMC.

• AMC Stubs A-List can be used at the spur of the moment or also can make planning ahead days or weeks in advance possible, as securing tickets is made easy via reservations capabilities on the AMCTheatres.com web site, or on the AMC Theatres mobile app.

• AMC Stubs A-List members also enjoy all the discounts and benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, including free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn, express service at the box office and concession stand, no online ticketing fees and 100 points for every $1 spent for the AMC Stubs A-List monthly fee, tickets purchased for friends and family, and food & beverage spending at AMC.

• AMC Stubs Premiere and A-List members receive a $5 reward for every 5,000 points earned, which translates to a 10% credit toward future AMC purchases.

AMC Theatres introduced A-List on June 26, 2018 and at the time, the Company initially expected to hit 500,000 members 12 months after launch.

For information about AMC Stubs A-List and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/alist or on AMC’s iOS and Android mobile apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.