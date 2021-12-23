AMC Theatres to Reopen Two Cinemas in the Los Angeles and Chicago Markets

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

AMC Theatres has reached lease agreements for theaters in Los Angeles and Chicago and plans to reopen both early next year.

The first theater, Northridge, California’s AMC Northridge Fashion Center 10 – formerly owned by Pacific – will reopen in Spring 2022. In the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, AMC Chicago 14, formerly an Arclight location, will also reopen in Spring 2022 under a new name.

AMC also remains in “active discussions” with other property owners regarding additional currently closed theaters, according to a press release.

In a statement, Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC, said: “These theatres have previously been high-traffic, successful locations, in two of AMC’s top markets, and we are pleased to offer the AMC experience at them a few months from now in 2022. These are prime examples of how AMC is staying on offense, looking for opportunities to strengthen our company through the acquisition of these popular locations. Our most recent acquisitions of AMC The Grove 14 and AMC Americana at Brand 18 are already showing their success as those locations routinely finish in the top 10 theatres in box office performance among more than 150 theatres in the LA market, and in the top 30 in the entire United States.”