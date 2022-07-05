AMC Theatres Announces $5 Discount Tuesdays Through October

Image Courtesy AMC

AMC Theatres announced that beginning July 5th through the end of October, Discount Tuesday now features all titles for $5 (plus tax) at AMC U.S. locations. To participate, AMC guests must be a member of the AMC Stubs program (including AMC Stubs Insider, which is free to join).



Additional premium experience fees apply for movies in IMAX, Dolby, and Prime, though the base fee is also $5. At participating locations, guests can pair a cameo-size popcorn with their choice of a 21 oz. ICEE or a cameo-size Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for just $5 (plus tax) every week on Discount Tuesdays.



“Discount Tuesday at AMC was a favorite among moviegoers prior to the pandemic. As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theatres around the country,” said EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of AMC, Eliot Hamlisch.