AMC Theatres Strikes New Software Agreement With Arts Alliance Media for Screenwriter TMS

Screenwriter TMS (Courtesy Image)

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), which provides digital cinema software and support services for cinemas, announced a new software agreement with AMC Theatres on Monday (January 31). This is the largest deal in AAM’s history.

Under the agreement, AAM’s Screenwriter theater management system will be used to deliver automated content management to all of AMC Theatres locations across the U.S. AMC Theatres is the largest film exhibitor in the U.S. and globally.

AAM’s Screenwriter schedules features, trailers and advertisements, monitors screens and controls playback for over 45,000 screens worldwide. According to a press release, the theater management system boasts a “symbiotic relationship” with Producer, AAM’s newest enterprise Circuit Management System (CMS). That relationship “will enable AMC to continue building for the future with versatile circuit-wide control,” the release states.

Mark Latimer, vice president, sight and sound at AMC, said in a statement, “Having worked with AAM for a number of years, our staff have found their Screenwriter TMS to be easy to use and of great benefit at an operational level. This expansion of our agreement with AAM is another step in AMC’s continued focus on providing the very best in a theatrical moviegoing experience.”

Alan Bowen, GM and CFO at AAM, added, “We are thrilled to be expanding our existing agreement with AMC as they are clearly an industry leader, hugely respected on the global stage, and this just represents another step forward in our continued relationship.”

“To attract a renowned, global brand of AMC’s stature, who remains as the world’s largest theatre chain, truly reflects the strength of our TMS’ functionality, and is testimony to whole AAM team,” added Peter Kim, AAM’s vice president of sales for the Americas & Korea.