AMC Theatres Has 10 Million Seats and 58,000 Screenings of Avengers: Endgame This Weekend

PRESS RELEASE —

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that in response to eye-popping advance sales for AVENGERS: ENDGAME and having just set an all-time record for Thursday night box office sales, the Company has shattered its previous record for single-movie screenings over a weekend. The approximately 58,000 AVENGERS: ENDGAME showtimes that AMC is programming from Thursday night through Sunday ensures that millions of tickets remain available for movie fans this weekend.

The 58,000 show starts this weekend is 10,000 more than the previous record weekend, held by the opening weekend of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR in 2018.

This gives moviegoers approximately 10 million possible AMC seats in which to watch AVENGERS: ENDGAME on its opening weekend. This represents another record for AMC.

“With wildly enthusiastic critic and fan reviews, interest in AVENGERS: ENDGAME has continued to grow beyond even the most optimistic projections. AMC wants everyone to be able to participate in this national cultural event of seeing AVENGERS: ENDGAME now on the big screen. So, at AMC Theatres, we have set aside approximately 10 million seats and 58,000 showtimes for this historic event,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron. “AMC has dedicated more seats and more showtimes behind this film’s opening than for any other movie in our history. While ticket sales to date have been incredibly robust, we still have millions of available seats for those making last minute decisions to go to the movies in theatres this weekend and share in the euphoria.”

To find showtimes and secure a ticket to opening weekend of AVENGERS: ENDGAME, guests can visit amctheatres.com and the AMC Theatres mobile app.