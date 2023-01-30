AMC Theatres Announces Black History Month $5 Fan Faves: Till, Devotion, The Woman King, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Image courtesy: AMC

Beginning February 3 through March 2, more than 200 AMC locations will offer multiple showings of the following films at $5 for every public showtime:

Week of Feb. 3-9 – Till

Week of Feb. 10-16 – Devotion

Week of Feb. 17-23 – The Woman King

Week of Feb. 24 to March 2 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A new movie will be offered at participating locations each week. All tickets to the Black History Month $5 Fan Faves are just $5 plus tax for every public showtime. Wakanda Forever will be available at regular ticket prices until its discount begins on February 24.

“AMC has a long-standing commitment and track record of inclusive programming and initiatives that highlight diverse, creative talent behind the camera and on the big screen,” Elizabeth Frank, AMC’s Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, said in a press release.

“This programming initiative, which perfectly aligns with AMC’s inclusive programming, originated from the Council on the AMC African American Experience, an internal group of associates that strengthens AMC’s culture by defining opportunities to embrace diversity, lead with fairness and impartiality, and create a more inclusive work environment.”