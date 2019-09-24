AMC Theatres Partners with Cineplex Digital Media for Comprehensive Digital Signage Solution

AMC Theatres (CNW Group/Cineplex)

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ – (NYSE:AMC) (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Digital Media (“CDM”), in partnership with AMC Theatres (“AMC”), is pleased to announce that it has been selected to manage and enhance AMC’s digital network at approximately 630 locations across the United States, including its box office signage, theatre menu boards and other ancillary signage. As part of the partnership, CDM will deploy its Flex Experience Platform throughout AMC’s domestic theatre circuit. This proprietary platform will provide AMC with access to advanced playback features as well as maximum flexibility and control. To date, CDM has launched its FLEX Experience Platform at dozens of AMC locations.

“As an integral part of the Cineplex ecosystem, CDM has a deep, first-hand understanding of the exhibition and food service industries and we are thrilled to have been selected to bring our expertise to this massive nationwide deployment,” said Fab Stanghieri, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cineplex Digital Media. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with AMC and working together to deliver comprehensive, versatile and data-driven solutions that not only drive value for the company but amplify the movie-going experience for its guests across the country.”

“AMC is committed to developing immersive, best-in-class content for our digital displays that effectively engages, informs and entertains our guests. Whether it’s movies, premium formats or our robust food and beverage offerings, our goal is to enhance the experience and guest satisfaction on the path to purchase,” said Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC Theatres. “CDM’s digital experience platform will allow us to continuously optimize, target and scale our content strategies.”

