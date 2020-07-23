AMC Theatres Pushes Opening of U.S. Locations to August

Following Monday’s announcement that Warner Bros.’ Tenet will now be released on an unspecified date in 2020, AMC Theatres has pushed the date of reopening for its U.S. locations to “mid-to-late August.”

“This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros. Tenet and Disney’s Mulan, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC’s big screens,” reads a statement from the chain, North America’s largest. “Looking abroad, approximately one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally.”

As Tenet—long the first tentpole slated to return to theaters following the Covid-19 shutdown—has been pushed further away from its original July 17 release date, North American exhibitors have shifted their own reopening dates, with a goal of being able to screen new Hollywood product shortly after opening their doors.

Before today’s announcement, AMC most recently planned to open the bulk of its U.S. locations on Thursday, July 30; that date was set upon shortly after Tenet and Disney’s Mulan were pushed to August 12 and August 21, respectively. AMC’s fellow top-three chains Regal and Cinemark are, for the moment, still scheduled to open most of their U.S. locations in late July.

With Tenet‘s move to later in 2020, Mulan is now the first new Hollywood tentpole that North American theaters will be able to program upon reopening. Warner Bros. has also moved The Conjuring 3 from September 11, 2020 to June 4, 2021, and Sony’s The Broken Hearts Gallery, earlier slated for release on August 7, has been unset from the schedule.