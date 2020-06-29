AMC Theatres Delays Opening by Two Weeks to Thursday, July 30

In response to a recent shift in film release dates, AMC Theatres has altered the timing of their own reopening plan. The bulk of AMC’s U.S. theaters are now slated to open on Thursday, July 30.

Initially, AMC planned to open 450 of its theaters on Wednesday, July 15, shortly before the July 17 release of Warner Bros.’ Tenet. A second wave of theaters—numbering approximately 150—would open prior to the release of Disney’s Mulan, then scheduled for July 24. Within the last week, Tenet and Mulan were moved to August 12 and August 21, respectively. AMC now says that they plan to bring their U.S. theaters “essentially to full operation by early August.”

Other films coming to AMC theaters in the weeks after their reopening are Solstice’s Unhinged (July 31); Warner Bros.’ 10th anniversary re-release of Inception (July 31); Sony’s The Broken Hearts Gallery (August 7); A24’s Saint Maud; Disney’s New Mutants (August 28); Picturehouse’s Fatima (August 28); and Orion’s Bill and Ted Face the Music (August 28).

In terms of worldwide operations, AMC’s reopening plans in the 14 non-U.S. countries in which they operate have not been altered; AMC locations in these countries either have already opened or are slated to open in July.

Said AMC CEO and President Adam Aron in a statement:

“We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative. Our theater general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theaters gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers. That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theaters, will be Thursday, July 30.”

As of today, Regal—the second-largest exhibitor in North America, behind AMC—has not altered its previously announced schedule, which will see the majority of its theaters in the U.S. and the U.K. open on July 10.