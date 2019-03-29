AMC Theatres to Present Free Screenings of Martin Luther King Documentary

AMC Theatres announced a tribute to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a free showing of the Oscar-nominated documentary King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis from Kino Lorber and Gathr Films. The film will play at 100 AMC theatres in cities and towns nationwide at 6 p.m. on April 4, the 51st anniversary of Dr. King’s death. The three-hour, five-minute film also will include a brief intermission.



King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis is a historic filmed record of Dr. King’s legacy during his lifetime. In 1999, it was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved and included in the National Film Registry. Prior to its 2013 theatrical re-release with Gathr Films and Kino Lorber, it was rarely seen since its 1970 “one-time only” theatrical premiere.



AMC guests can obtain their free ticket at the box office of participating AMC theatres. Tickets also can be reserved in advance at http://www.gofobo.com/AMCKing.



In addition to the screening, AMC, through the AMC Cares Foundation, will be financially supporting the important work of The King Center. This support will enable approximately 1,000 students to participate in the “Students with King” program, which provides students in grades 1-12 the opportunity to learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, as leaders of the nonviolent civil rights movement.



Beginning next week, a short video featuring Dr. Bernice A King, CEO of The King Center and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. can be found on AMC’s website atwww.amctheatres.com/MLKevent.



“It’s an honor to present for free to AMC guests this acclaimed film about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and I especially want to thank Bernice A King and The King Center for their support and advice throughout this process of bringing her father’s biography back to the big screen,” said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres.



