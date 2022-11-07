AMC Theatres and Zoom Partner to Create Zoom Rooms at AMC Locations in 2023

Image courtesy: AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced Monday a partnership that will turn some AMC auditoriums throughout the U.S. into ‘Zoom Rooms.’

AMC and Zoom currently anticipate launching Zoom Rooms at AMC in up to 17 major U.S. markets sometime in 2023.

Upon launch, Zoom Rooms at AMC users will be able to easily book online, and in so doing can select their preferred theatres and meeting time. They will receive a three-hour block of time to virtually host their event across multiple markets at the selected theatres.

AMC and Zoom will provide the necessary equipment for a fully functional Zoom Rooms experience, in the comfort of multiple movie theatres in multiple cities simultaneously. Typical auditorium sizes are expected to range between 75 and 150 seats, depending upon the theatre.

Additional services including food and beverage offerings, possible movie viewings, and concierge-style personalized handling of meeting needs will also be available at an added cost.

“So many of us know how vital Zoom is in managing our enterprises. Now through this partnership of Zoom and AMC, we have the best of both worlds — the spectacular communications platform of Zoom combined with the comfort, size, scale, and state-of-the-art sight and sound capabilities of AMC’s centrally located theatres,” AMC Theatres Chair and CEO Adam Aron said in a press release. “This creates an all-new product in major cities across the U.S. for companies and meeting planners.”

“AMC has an abundance of attractive theatres at centrally located venues in city after city after city, each with ample seating capacity, especially so during daytime hours on weekdays when most meetings take place,” Aron continued. “Our state-of-the-art sight and sound technology is widely renowned, and has made gathering in movie theatres one of the most popular out-of-home entertainment options in the United States. Zoom Rooms at AMC broadens our scope, as we now can participate as well in the multi-billion market for corporate and other meetings.”