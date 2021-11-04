AMC To Enter the Retail Space with “AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn”

AMC Theatres has announced plans to expand from theatrical exhibition into the multi-billion dollar retail popcorn space, selling its “AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn” to consumers outside of AMC locations starting in 2022.

In the first half of 2022, AMC plans to launch up to five “AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn” stores, counters, and/or kiosks in select U.S. shopping malls, likely ones without an existing AMC cinema location. Said retail outlets will stock popcorn (both traditional and flavored, made fresh on-site), candy and other movie theater snacks, bottled water, and Coca-Cola Freestyle beverages. AMC plans to add up to 15 retail locations by the end of 2022, with more expansion continuing into 2023 and beyond.

Additionally, beginning in 2022 AMC will make its Perfectly Popcorn, freshly popped in nearby AMC locations, available through food delivery-to-home services. Popcorn delivery became a popular way for cinemas to earn money and maintain customer connection during periods of shutdown; Canada’s Cineplex, for example, offers food and beverage delivery through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Later in 2022, AMC will offer microwaveable popcorn at supermarkets and convenience stores.

October 2019 saw AMC transition another one of their cornerstones—namely, movies–to an outside-the-theater environment with the launch of VOD platform AMC Theatres on Demand, allowing members of its loyalty program to rent or purchase films from top studios.

Adam Aron, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC, commented: “The announcement that AMC will become a competitor in the multi-billion popcorn market is so natural and logical, one wonders why the idea has not been tried before. Needless to say, AMC knows popcorn ever so well. On our busiest days, AMC Theatres currently pops in the range of 50 tons of popcorn per day. But the popularity of popcorn extends well beyond the doors of our movie theatres. With this new AMC initiative, we expect to reach entirely new segments of the U.S. population with our popular AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn. For AMC Entertainment, this is an opportunity to diversify our business and to create a new revenue stream for our company, all the while delighting popcorn lovers whether they are in our theatres, are on the go, or find themselves in the comfort of their own homes.”