AMC to Open 100 Theaters on August 20 with Special Centennial Pricing

With the release of new Hollywood films rapidly approaching, AMC has announced that it will open 100 of its over 600 U.S. theaters next Thursday, August 20. As part of a promotion celebrating AMC’s centennial, taking place this year, all tickets on opening day will be sold for 15 cents (plus sales tax).

The 15-cent pricing promotion, called “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices,” will be paired with social distancing measures keeping auditoriums at significantly reduced capacity. Other safety protocols are detailed here, as part of AMC’s Safe & Clean program. These include a mask requirement for staff and guests (except when eating), cashless transactions, a temporary hold on popcorn and Coca-Cola refills, and a simplified menu.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron. “As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

Additional promotions AMC plans to launch at reopened theaters include $5 titles on repertory titles, $5 concessions deals, and double points on ticket and concessions purchases for AMC Stubs loyalty members through the end of October.

A full list of the 100 theaters AMC plans to open on August 20 can be found here; they include locations in Georgia (Atlanta), Texas (Austin, Dallas, Harlington, Houston), Massachusetts (Boston), Illinois (Chicago, Rockford), Ohio (Cincinnati), Connecticut (Danbury, Hartford), Colorado (Denver), Indiana (Indianapolis), Florida (Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa), Nevada (Las Vegas), Minnesota (Minneapolis), Alabama (Mobile), Tennessee (Nashville), Louisiana (New Orleans), Virginia (Norfolk), Oklahoma (Oklahoma City, Tulsa), Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, Pittsburgh), Missouri (Springfield, St. Louis), AMC’s home base of Kansas City, and Washington DC.

Absent are locations in the key markets of California and New York; in the latter, theaters have not yet been allowed to reopen, while Southern California in particular has seen a spike in cases, with Los Angeles county currently the topping the list of confirmed cases in the U.S.

The weekend of the 21st will see AMC locations screen new releases Unhinged, Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, Cut Throat City, and Words on Bathroom Walls, as well as repertory titles and Warner Bros. 10th anniversary re-release of Inception. Two weekends later sees the release of Tenet in select cities, by which time AMC plans to have approximately two thirds of its U.S. locations open.