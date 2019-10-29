American Genre Film Archive And Multicom Announce Theatrical Distribution Partnership

PRESS RELEASE

Austin, TX | October 29, 2019 – The American Genre Film Archive, the largest non-profit genre film archive and distributor in the world, is excited to announce a theatrical partnership with Multicom Entertainment Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company with a catalog of films, specials, and series that include over 6,000 hours of broadcast-quality programming featuring countless stars, genres, and formats.

AGFA will distribute dozens of films from Multicom’s cult classic movie library to theaters. This is AGFA’s latest collaboration following their distribution partnerships with Arrow Films (Donnie Darko), Severin Films (Santa Sangre), Shout! Factory (Black Christmas), and Vinegar Syndrome (Dolemite).

“AGFA is proud to enter into this partnership,” said AGFA Head of Business Affairs Alicia Coombs. “Multicom Entertainment Group holds rights to a unique collection of titles, many of which have not been readily available for theatrical viewing. AGFA is thrilled to help get these titles onto cinema screens.”

AGFA has curated dozens of films from Multicom’s movie catalog to reissue in theaters. These movies include fan favorite cult hits such as Freeway (starring Reese Witherspoon and Kiefer Sutherland), crowd-pleasing horror blasts like Grizzly, made-for-TV mind-melters such as High School U.S.A., and action milestones like Kill or Be Killed.

Multicom movies are available on DCP–and in some cases, 35mm–for theatrical bookings from AGFA starting immediately.