Angelika Film Center Partners with Sony Pictures Classics to Launch the ‘Bring A Friend Back To The Movies’ Initiative for The Duke

Image Courtesy of Angelika Film Center

Angelika Film Center and Sony Pictures Classics have announced an initiative to ‘Bring A Friend Back To The Movies’, timed to the April 22 release of the upcoming dramatic comedy, The Duke, starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.

The ‘Bring A Friend Back To The Movies’ initiative will provide one complimentary ticket to the upcoming film The Duke, to anyone who purchases a ticket directly from the Angelika (via their website, app, or in theaters) during the first week of the film’s release. The initiative’s goal is to bring audiences back and remind them that nothing beats seeing a film on the big screen with a friend. Select Angelika locations will also offer each ticket holder for The Duke a specially priced split of bubbly to share with their friend in celebration of their return to the movies.

Sony Pictures Classics’ co-president, Tom Bernard, says. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on theaters and the moviegoing experience, but with people being able to get vaccinated and boosted, as well as increased health and safety protocols at theaters like the Angelika, going to the movies is as safe or safer than going to a bar or a crowded restaurant. We know that people are finally ready to get back into their seats and Roger Michell’s The Duke, starring Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, is the ideal film to remind viewers and their friends of their fondness for the movie theater viewing experience.”

Ellen Cotter, President and CEO of Angelika, described the initiative as, “…the perfect way to celebrate the magical experience of watching films in a theater with an audience.” Cotter added, “And, with the launch a week later of our new free Angelika Membership program, enjoying the magic of movies at the Angelika has never been more rewarding for our guests.”

Rewards and benefits of the Angelika Membership program include:

Earning points on movie tickets, food and drinks

Free surprise screenings every month

Free popcorn for you and a guest on your birthday

Select free streaming on the Angelika’s curated platform, Angelika Anywhere

Half-off tickets every Tuesday

Member discounts on online food and drink orders and merchandise



The Duke is set to open in New York and Los Angeles on April 22, 2022, before expanding to additional cities over the following weeks.