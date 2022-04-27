Arts Alliance Media Announces New Software Agreement with Ster-Kinekor Theatres

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has announced a new software agreement with South Africa exhibitor Ster-Kinekor Theatres. In addition to AAM’s Screenwriter Theatre Management System, Ster-Kinekor will employ Lifeguard, a cloud-based network operations center solution which will monitor 436 screens across South Africa.

“We’ve worked with AAM for many years and have been impressed with their tools’ versatility,”

commented Motheo Matsau, acting chief executive officer of Ster-Kinekor Theatres. “As parts and consumables inevitably reach the end of their lifecycle, it’s imperative to learn and understand how to manage those time-frames to help maintain our schedule as intended and ensure no revenue is lost.”

Arts Alliance Media’s Chief Commercial Officer Dale Miller added, “we’re delighted that Ster-

Kinekor has chosen Lifeguard as their trusted network operations center solution. This new software not only helps to manage assets and identify urgent issues but works to prevent canceled shows and keep sites running smoothly.”