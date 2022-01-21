Arts Alliance Media Appoints Dale Miller to Chief Commercial Officer

Photo Courtesy of Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), one of the world’s leading providers of digital cinema software and support services, has announced the appointment of Dale Miller to Chief Commercial Officer. A veteran of the cinema business with over 30 years of experience, Miller joins AAM from Christie, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Global Cinema, with prior roles including EVP of Global Sales and VP of EMEA.

The role will be focused on delivering AAM’s commercial strategy, offering expert industry insight while overseeing new, high-profile partnerships in both the software and hardware space, and will lead strategic planning for the business. Miller’s duties at AAM will include overseeing revenue generation, relationship management, and the development of global business opportunities for the company’s suite of software and services.

“I’ve worked closely with Arts Alliance Media since the UK Film Council project in 2005, including throughout their VPF roll out across EMEA. I have always admired their deep understanding of the exhibition market and their ability to remain at the forefront of industry innovation”, said Miller.

Alan Bowen, GM and CFO at Arts Alliance Media, added, “as an expert in his field with many years of industry experience, Dale’s permanent appointment will not only better equip AAM to expand into new markets, but meet the expectation of our existing customers. We’re delighted to have Dale on-board and are confident he’ll be a superb addition to the team.”