Arts Alliance Media Partners with Cielo on New NOC Solution for Cinemas

Image courtesy of Arts Alliance Media and Cielo

Digital cinema software and support service provider Arts Alliance Media (AAM) is partnering with Cielo, one of the cinema industry’s leading cloud-based monitoring and analytics software companies, to bring a new Network Operations Center (NOC) solution to movie theaters worldwide.

The offering, Lifeguard, was developed collaboratively by Arts Alliance Media and Cielo and is designed to provide an all-inclusive asset management tool with an enriched user experience. Lifeguard offers over 30 operational reports to help exhibitors identify issues and manage their theaters more efficiently. It presents a one-click remote for every digital device within an organization, enabling comprehensive visibility and meticulous monitoring. As a cloud-based solution, exhibitors can enjoy easy installation with no hardware required. Existing AAM customers who do not yet own Lifeguard can trial the new software for free.

“We are excited to bring together two of the industry’s leading software companies to deliver even more value to exhibitor partners”, said Guillermo Younger, Founder and CEO of Cielo. “With this partnership, Arts Alliance Media customers will now have access to state-of-the-art monitoring and analytics for their cinema operations to reduce preventable issues and save them money.”

Dale Miller, Chief Commercial Officer at Arts Alliance Media added, “providing exhibitors with a flawless solution that maximizes hardware performance and reduces missed shows and lost revenue is our foremost priority, and our partnership with Cielo facilitates that. Together, we’re confident this revitalized Lifeguard package offers exhibitors the tools required to operate without compromise.”