Arts Alliance Media Announces Release of Cloud-Based CMS ‘Producer’

Image courtesy: Arts Alliance Media (AAM)

Digital cinema software company Arts Alliance Media (AAM) announced the debut of Producer, a specialized cloud-based Circuit Management System (CMS).

By centralizing an entire circuit’s workflows through a single dashboard, exhibitors can reduce

circuit-wide task duplication to enable site-level staff to focus on the tasks that matter, from tending

to customer needs to ensuring auditoriums are safe and sanitized.

Features include:

Playlist automation, which allows content to be scheduled across sites instantaneously;

Statistical analysis of all showings, trailers, and advertisements;

Allowing for smarter content selection with customization of pre-show segments;

A live feed of potential “show stopping” issues arranged in a timeline display, such as “disruptors” and other connection problems.

“Producer has the capability to make a tangible difference to a circuit’s success,” Emily Ng, Arts Alliance Media’s SVP of Business Development, said in a company press release. “Our mission is not only to ensure exhibitors maximize their performance and enjoy a sustainable future beyond their recovery process, but to help reinvigorate the cinematic experience for their audiences.”

For more information, visit this link or email hello@artsalliancemedia.com.