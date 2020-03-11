Association Forum to Honor NAC’s Dan Borschke

Daniel Borschke (photo courtesy NAC)

Association Forum announced that it will present the John C. Thiel Distinguished Service Award to Daniel Borschke, MA, FASAE, CAE, executive vice president of the National Association of Concessionaires.



The award honors outstanding long-term service to the Association Forum—a 104-year-old organization pledged to “advance the professional practice of association management”—by an individual association or supplier partner member. Borschke and four other honorees will be recognized at Association Forum’s Honors Gala on June 18, 2020 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown-Magnificent Mile.



The Honors Gala supports the Association Forum Foundation, founded in 1987 with the purpose of enhancing the Association Forum’s programs and services through new education, research, and scholarship initiatives. For more information on the Honors Gala 2020 and to purchase tickets, visit associationforum.org/honors-gala.