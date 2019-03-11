Atlas Cinemas’ Mayfield Heights, Ohio Location Chooses Atom Seating for its Recliners

PRESS RELEASE —





Atlas Cinemas’ EastGate location just reclined in style with 723 VIP recliners from ATOM Seating. Atom Seating, the cinema seating division of Spaces & Between LLC supplied one of the top notch models, Helium Mini which is known for its ergonomic cushioning that is comfortable and long lasting.



“Very professional company from initial order and throughout the entire process. Products are top quality. We checked around with other companies and found Atom Seating to be very cost effective while featuring top quality products and great service”, Gabriel Saluan, VP of Atlas Cinemas had to say while choosing Atom Seating as their seating partner for the second time.



At Atom Seating there is only one boss, i.e., the client. Cinema owners know whom they have to employ when it comes to ’SEATING’ and that’s what Atlas Cinemas did. They had procured seats from Atom Seating last year for the Diamond Center 16 location in Ohio.



Apart from Helium recliners, Spaces & Between’s Atom Seating has ‘Neon’ and ‘Argon’ as the two other high selling models. All of their recliner variants are available in XL and Mini options. Also, all of their recliner models are offered in single, continuous or love seats with a wide variety of upholstery, colours, accessories as well as in electric or manual option. Apart from recliners, they also have gliders and rockers. To know more about the company and their products, visit their website – www.spacesandbetween.com.