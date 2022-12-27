Australia’s Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace Equips Christie Pure Laser Projection

Courtesy of Christie

Christie has announced that the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, one of Australia’s heritage cinemas, has equipped Christie’s CP4440-RGB pure laser projection system for its Orpheum auditorium. With Christie Real|Laser technology, the 700-seat auditorium is now capable of displaying high frame rate (HFR) titles in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. The CP4440-RGB is a DCI-compliant, direct-coupled RGB pure laser cinema projector equipped with dual-laser optical systems (LOS) and high-speed CineLife+ electronics.



The CP4440-RGB was installed and commissioned by the team from HOYTS Cinema Technology Group led by general manager Adam Wrightson and technical manager Bruce Ker, with Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace’s operations manager Sam Hanson and his deputy Oliver Halicki actively involved in the planning and installation process. The 45,000-lumen projector delivers artifact-free images just in time for screenings of Avatar: The Way of Water, presented in HFR 3D at an optimal brightness of 14fL (foot-lamberts).



“We’re delighted to equip The Orpheum—the largest auditorium in our cinema complex—with the Christie CP4440-RGB, which redefines the premium moviegoing experience with incredibly colourful and detailed, lifelike 4K images,” said Alex Temesvari, the general manager of the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace. “The quality of the visuals presented during screenings of Avatar: The Way of Water is absolutely mind-blowing, and we are proud to be the only cinema in Sydney to exclusively screen this blockbuster film in HFR 3D at 14fL.”



Han Kim, the executive director for APAC Cinema at Christie, added, “Christie’s CineLife+ Series cinema projectors featuring the most advanced electronics are at the forefront of modern cinema technologies. We are very pleased that the CP4440-RGB fitted in Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace has proven itself as a high-performance projection system that offers a new world of colour and contrast, as well as provides high efficiency and a long operational life in this iconic auditorium, characterized by unique art deco designs that date back to 1935.”