Australia’s United Cinemas Selects JBL Professional Cinema Loudspeakers and Crown Amplifiers

United Cinemas, a seven-screen multiplex located just north of Sydney in Warriewood, Australia, has outfitted its 650-person capacity Grand Cinema auditorium with JBL loudspeakers and subwoofers along with Crown amplifiers.

Specifically, the auditorium now comes equipped with:

JBL 5732 three-way speakers behind the screen, for maximum output and minimum distortion in the main left, left-center, center, right-center and right channels.

JBL 9310 and 9300 surround speakers.

AM5215 front ceiling surround speakers.

AM7215 loudspeakers for the wide left and right surround channels.

JBL 4642 A and ASB6125 subwoofers to deliver low frequencies in the stage and surround LFE channels.

Crown DriveCore Series networked amplifiers for standard 7.1 channel and Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

JBL is owned by Harman Professional Solutions.

“We wanted to enhance the listening experience of the 650-plus capacity Grand Cinema theater,” United Cinemas Chair Roy Mustaca said in a press release. “We selected JBL and Crown solutions for their simple yet effective configuration and routing capabilities. Crown’s built-in speaker presets played a significant role in ensuring proper frequency response, crossover points, and limiter settings.”

“As a venue that seeks to pioneer novel movie-going experiences, United Cinemas required a reliable, state-of-

the-art cinema audio solution,” added G. Amar Subash, Vice President and General Manager of APAC (Asia-Pacific) for Harman Professional Solutions. “We would like to thank United Cinemas for letting us help them provide a premium audio experience to their audience.”