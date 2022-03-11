Australia’s United Cinemas Selects JBL Professional Cinema Loudspeakers and Crown Amplifiers

United Cinemas, a seven-screen multiplex located just north of Sydney in Warriewood, Australia, has outfitted its 650-person capacity Grand Cinema auditorium with JBL loudspeakers and subwoofers along with Crown amplifiers.
Specifically, the auditorium now comes equipped with:
- JBL 5732 three-way speakers behind the screen, for maximum output and minimum distortion in the main left, left-center, center, right-center and right channels.
- JBL 9310 and 9300 surround speakers.
- AM5215 front ceiling surround speakers.
- AM7215 loudspeakers for the wide left and right surround channels.
- JBL 4642 A and ASB6125 subwoofers to deliver low frequencies in the stage and surround LFE channels.
- Crown DriveCore Series networked amplifiers for standard 7.1 channel and Dolby Atmos soundtracks.
JBL is owned by Harman Professional Solutions.
“We wanted to enhance the listening experience of the 650-plus capacity Grand Cinema theater,” United Cinemas Chair Roy Mustaca said in a press release. “We selected JBL and Crown solutions for their simple yet effective configuration and routing capabilities. Crown’s built-in speaker presets played a significant role in ensuring proper frequency response, crossover points, and limiter settings.”
“As a venue that seeks to pioneer novel movie-going experiences, United Cinemas required a reliable, state-of-
the-art cinema audio solution,” added G. Amar Subash, Vice President and General Manager of APAC (Asia-Pacific) for Harman Professional Solutions. “We would like to thank United Cinemas for letting us help them provide a premium audio experience to their audience.”
