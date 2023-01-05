Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes 10th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios

Following a global total of $39M on Tuesday, Avatar: The Way of Water continues to post strong midweeks, with an estimated $33.8M globally yesterday. With 20 days of release domestically and 22 days of release internationally, the film has surpassed $1.51 billion globally, making Avatar: The Way of Water the 10th highest global release of all-time. The film just passed both Furious 7 ($1.51 billion) and Top Gun: Maverick ($1.48 billion), and is expected to cross The Avengers ($1.52 billion) today to claim the #9 spot. Having crossed Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water is now #1 on the global list of highest-grossing films released in 2022, #2 global release of the pandemic era, and the #2 domestic release of 2022.



Internationally it ranks as the #1 international release of 2022 and #2 international release of the pandemic era. It stands as the 9th highest international release of all-time, while in Europe, it now stands as the highest release of the pandemic era (having passed Spider-Man: No Way Home) and the 5th highest release of all-time across the region.



Avatar: The Way of Water‘s cumulative performance to date is $464.9M domestic, $1.05 billion international, and $1.51 billion global.

Key Markets (cumes):

China: $168.6M

France: $96.1M

Korea: $78.2M

Germany: $76.5M

United Kingdom: $60.9M

India: $51.9M

Mexico: $40M

Australia: $39.4M

Italy: $34.8M

Spain: $32.2M

Brazil: $26.4M

Japan: $20.2M