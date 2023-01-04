Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $1 Billion Internationally

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios

As we emerge from the holiday period, Avatar: The Way of Water continues to post strong midweeks, with an estimated $39M globally yesterday. In 21 days of release, the film has surpassed $1.48 billion globally. It now stands as the 12th highest global release of all-time, having just passed Frozen II ($1.45 billion).

Domestically it stands as the #2 domestic release of 2022, having passed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($440M) on Monday. The cumulative performance to date stands at $457.3M domestic, $1.02 billion international, and $1.48 billion global.

Internationally it ranks as the #1 international release of 2022 and #2 international release of the pandemic era having crossed $1 billion yesterday. It also stands as the 9th highest international release of all-time, having just passed The Fate of the Furious ($1.01 billion) and Jurassic World ($1.01 billion).



Yesterday, the Walt Disney Studios also announced a 2022 global box office gross of $4.9 billion, making the studio the #1 global leader for a 7th consecutive year.



Key Markets (cumes)

China: $165.5M

France: $95M

Korea: $77.2M

Germany: $73.4M

United Kingdom: $59.5M

India: $51.4M

Mexico: $39.1M

Australia: $37.9M

Italy: $33.8M

Spain: $30.5M

Brazil: $25.4M

Japan: $19.3M