Avatar: The Way of Water Hits Top Three IMAX Releases of All Time with $215M

Courtesy of IMAX

The IMAX Corporation announced today that Disney/Lightstorm’s Avatar: The Way of Water is now the third highest grossing IMAX release of all time, with more than $215M in IMAX global box office in its first full month of release (as of Monday, January 16th).

With several weeks left in its IMAX engagement, James Cameron’s cinema event stands as the highest grossing IMAX release of all time in 44 countries and territories worldwide — claiming the top spot in more individual markets than any release in IMAX history. IMAX has accounted for 11.2% of the film’s global box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $139.3M in international IMAX markets through Monday. The film is the highest grossing IMAX release of all time in 44 markets worldwide including: South Korea, France, Germany, Mexico, Italy, India, UAE, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Ukraine, Austria, Belgium, Turkey, Argentina, Malaysia, Indonesia, Chile, Singapore, Thailand, and Colombia.

Through Monday, Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $75.7M on IMAX screens in North America — the third highest IMAX domestic box office performance ever. Avatar: The Way of Water continues to gain ground in China, where IMAX screens have earned $47.6M to date, which accounts for 23% of the Chinese box office on only 1% of the film’s total screens in China. The film’s run in China was extended through next week’s Lunar New Year holiday, the perennial peak season for Chinese moviegoing. Four new titles will also open in IMAX across China for the holiday, including China Film Group’s The Wandering Earth 2, Maoyan’s Full River Red, Enlight’s Deep Sea and Bona’s Hidden Blade.

“Avatar: The Way of Water is a global cultural event that is so special in IMAX, and we are making the most of that opportunity — driving record-breaking results across a diverse collection of markets from France to India to South Korea and far beyond,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “Avatar: The Way of Water continues to play like so many James Cameron megahits before it, connecting with audiences across a wide swath of cultures with remarkable staying power at the box office.”