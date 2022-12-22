Avatar: The Way of Water Posts 2nd Biggest Wednesday of 2022 and Crosses $600M Global

Yesterday saw Avatar: The Way of Water post the 2nd biggest domestic Wednesday of 2022. Disney’s estimated results for Wednesday, December 21st are $14.3M domestic, $39.5M international, and $53.8M global. The cumulative performance to date brings the film over $600M global with $182.9M domestic, $426.8M international, and $609.7M global.
Key Markets (cumes):
China: $70.5M
France: $37M
Korea: $32.1M
India: $26.5M
Germany: $26.1M
United Kingdom: $21.6M
Mexico: $19.4M
Australia: $15.8M
Italy: $13.8M
Brazil: $12.9M
Spain: $11.3M
Indonesia: $7.3M
