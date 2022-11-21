Avatar: The Way of Water Tickets on Sale Today; Final Trailer to Premiere Tonight During ESPN’s Monday Night Football

Photo Credits: Disney & 20th Century Studios ("Avatar: The Way of Water")

Ahead of its Thursday, December 15 theatrical debut, tickets for 20th Century Studios’ sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water went on sale today on AvatarTheWayOfWaterTickets.com.

A third and final trailer will be released tonight — Monday, November 21 — during ESPN’s Monday Night Football, airing at 8:15 PM Eastern / 5:15 PM Pacific. A teaser trailer was previously released in May, followed by a full trailer in early November.

The Walt Disney Company, parent of 20th Century Studios, also announced several other events, promotions, and tie-ins today, including: