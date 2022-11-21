Avatar: The Way of Water Tickets on Sale Today; Final Trailer to Premiere Tonight During ESPN’s Monday Night Football

Ahead of its Thursday, December 15 theatrical debut, tickets for 20th Century Studios’ sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water went on sale today on AvatarTheWayOfWaterTickets.com.
A third and final trailer will be released tonight — Monday, November 21 — during ESPN’s Monday Night Football, airing at 8:15 PM Eastern / 5:15 PM Pacific. A teaser trailer was previously released in May, followed by a full trailer in early November.
The Walt Disney Company, parent of 20th Century Studios, also announced several other events, promotions, and tie-ins today, including:
- Gala premieres in London on Tuesday, December 6 (the world premiere); Seoul on Friday, December 9; Tokyo on Saturday, December 10; and Los Angeles on Monday, December 12.
- 2009’s original Avatar has again been put onto streaming on Disney+, here. The film was originally available on Disney+, then was removed in late August to incentivize audiences to see the film’s theatrical re-release, which earned $24.7M domestically.
- Disney announced product partnerships, including with Snapchat and Amazon’s Echo devices. For the former, users can use an augmented reality Lens which turns you into one of the blue Na’vi aliens from the film, available here. For the latter, users can unlock extra features by saying “Alexa, enable ‘Avatar’ theme” or “Alexa, teach me Na’vi.”
