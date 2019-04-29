Avengers: Endgame Delivers the Biggest 3-D Opening Of All Time

PRESS RELEASE

(Beverly Hills, Calif. — April 28, 2019) – Shattering virtually every box office record in history, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame delivered the highest-grossing 3-D opening of all-time worldwide, with approximately 45% of the film’s estimated $1.2 billion opening coming from the 3-D format. An estimated $540 million in ticket sales was generated by the 3-D format.



“Congratulations to Marvel Studios and Disney for their brilliant execution of this 22 film series over the last 11 years. It has been a remarkable achievement in story-telling, production, VFX, marketing and distribution,” said Travis Reid, President, Worldwide Cinema and Chief Operating Officer for RealD.