Avengers: Endgame Sees 85% More Repeat Viewings Than Infinity War Did on Fandango

Their press release:

LOS ANGELES (May 1, 2019) – Fandango generated more than $127 million in cumulative “Avengers: Endgame” ticket sales in the U.S. from April 2 through Sunday, the biggest cumulative box office haul through opening weekend in company history. As of Wednesday, ticket sales for “Endgame” show no signs of slowing down, continuing to rule Fandango’s upcoming weekend ticket sales and Fanticipation movie buzz index with a sensational score of 99 out of 100 points.



“Avengers: Endgame” is currently seeing 85% more repeat customers on Fandango than last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” did at the same point in the sales cycle.



“‘Avengers: Endgame’ is virtually unstoppable,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Fans are loving the latest Marvel film and returning to theaters in droves to revisit this epic conclusion to the MCU’s 22-film story arc.”



