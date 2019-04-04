Avengers: Endgame Smashes Multiple Ticketing Records on Atom Tickets

PRESS RELEASE

Las Vegas, NV, CinemaCon – April 4, 2019 — During CinemaCon’s Filmmakers’ Roundtable and Luncheon, Atom Tickets’ cofounder Matthew Bakal revealed the latest record-shattering pre-sales for Avengers: Endgame, which has sold more tickets in its first 24 hours than the four previous record holders combined (see the list below). Avengers: Endgameset a new record for most sales in its first 24 hours of being on sale with five times the sales of the previous record set by Aquaman. Within the first hour of tickets going on sale, Avengers: Endgame sold three times more tickets than Avengers: Infinity War did last year.

Atom Tickets experienced the flurry of fans rushing the internet to reserve their seats for opening night. At its peak, traffic to the company’s website and app was 20 times the usual amount.

Atom Tickets’ top five best ‘first day’ of sales:

Avengers: Endgame Aquaman Star Wars: The Last Jedi Avengers: Infinity War Solo – A Star Wars Story

Atom Tickets is offering an exclusive Bosslogic movie poster as a gift with ticket purchase. Bosslogic, an artist from Melbourne, Australia, has designed several of the inspirational Avengers: Endgame posters that have driven buzz around the movie. The poster is available only on Atom while supplies last.

According to an Atom Tickets survey from earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner topped multiple lists by wide margins, including overall “most anticipated,” “most anticipated superhero movie,” and “most excited ensemble cast to see.” Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, get tickets now at atomtickets.com.