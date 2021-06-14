Ballantyne Strong Set to Join Russell Microcap Index on Monday, June 28

Ballantyne Strong, a products and services company for the cinema exhibition industry and other sectors, will become a member of the Russell Microcap Index on Monday, June 28.

The index operates similarly to others that attempt to average many companies’ stocks into one aggregate value, such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, or NASDAQ. FTSE Russell operates nine indices measuring values on exchanges, ranging in size from the megacap to the microcap. The microcap index measures 2,000 companies with market valuations ranging from approximately $50 million to $300 million.

Ballantyne Strong’s membership is guaranteed for at least the next year. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We are pleased to have been selected for addition to the Russell Microcap Index,” Ballantyne Strong CEO Mark Roberson said in a company press release. “Our addition as a benchmark company validates the strength of our business and our holdings. We view our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index as another step toward expanding investor awareness and building shareholder value.”