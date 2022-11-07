Barco to Showcase HDR Lightsteering Technology at Asian World Film Festival

The 2022 Asian World Film Festival will showcase for the first time seven titles graded in High Dynamic Range (HDR). These will be screened in the dedicated premium auditorium at the festival, equipped with a prototype setup of Barco’s HDR Lightsteering technology.

Among the titles selected for premium screening are six official submissions for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. In a joint collaboration with the Barco HDR content creation team and the directors of the different submissions, the titles were regraded to take full advantage of the enhanced capabilities of the high dynamic range format and the Lightsteering projection technology.

Barco’s HDR Lightsteering is a projection technology that brings premium image quality to cinema auditoriums, offering both brighter highlights and darker black levels to enable a higher dynamic range in the image. It does this by making efficient use of laser-generated light through smart steering, leading to a projection setup that combines backwards compatibility with cinema operations for HDR content and premium experiences.

Asian World Film Festival, takes place November 9-18, in Marina Del Rey (Los Angeles). The Barco HDR Lightsteering auditorium is installed at the AMC Marina Marketplace 6.