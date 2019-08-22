B&B Theatres Expands Fleet of ScreenX Auditoriums

CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres sign agreement for five additional ScreenX systems

B&B Theatres and South Korea’s CJ 4DPLEX have expanded their partnership by agreeing to install five additional ScreenX panoramic screens across the exhibitor’s circuit. With this deal, B&B Theatres will now count on a total of seven ScreenX systems across its chain of theaters.

The companies began working together in 2018 when B&B announced it would install the largest ScreenX system in the world at its flagship Liberty, Missouri location. Standing at over four stories tall and stretching to seven stories wide, the screen proved successful enough to warrant an additional ScreenX system, scheduled to open in September 2019.

“B&B has been an excellent partner in shaking up the industry to introduce one-of-a-kind ScreenX experiences. We are thrilled to extend our partnership in expanding the ScreenX footprint to bring 5 additional auditoriums across the U.S.,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, in a statement. “With B&B, we look forward to creating more one-of-a-kind ScreenX experiences, elevating the cinema-going experience further, and bring more of these experiences to more theaters and locations in the future.”

B&B Theatres is the seventh-largest exhibition circuit in the United States, counting on 419 screens across 50 locations in Kansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

“The partnership with CJ 4DPLEX introduced the largest ScreenX in the world with outstanding performance numbers and audience feedback,” said Bob Bagby, President of B&B Theatres, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing this partnership with CJ 4DPLEX in bringing more ScreenX auditoriums across the States and creating more premium in-theater experiences for B&B audiences in the future.”

Developed by South Korean vendor CJ 4DPLEX, ScreenX is the latest iteration of panoramic cinema screen technology. It features a 270-degree panoramic cinema experience through a triptych of screens, surrounding audiences with supporting imagery flanking the primary central screen. To date, there are 235 ScreenX systems installed across 20 countries.