Ymagis Group Names Benoît Jacheet as CFO

Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist in digital technologies for the film industry, today announced the appointment of Benoît Jacheet as Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Jean Firôme in the position.

Jacheet joined Ymagis Group’s Finance Department last month to assist in its current financial restructuring. His appointment as Chief Financier Officer as part of a transition mission gives him the means to carry out the necessary reforms to reorganize the finance function and quickly establish a cash culture and improved operational performance among all managers across the Group.

For Jean Mizrahi, Ymagis Group President and CEO, “Our Group is going through a pivotal period in its history. The end of the VPF and ramp-up of CinemaNext and Illucity business units have led to new financial challenges that need to be addressed effectively. Ymagis must also successfully complete the transformation & modernization of Eclair’s activities as well as the renegotiation of the Group’s debt in anticipation of the strong organic growth of several of its divisions. Benoît Jacheet has the necessary experience and skills to lead Ymagis’ Finance Department in its current development phase, during which we must both solve our financial issues and prepare for a new growth cycle.”

Jacheet has extensive experience in company restructuring through improved financial leadership, change management, and skilled handling of complex situations. He has been leading financial transition operations for listed and non-listed companies, mainly medium-sized companies, for 10 years. Among others, he assisted Wonderbox, Mauna Kea, Movitex (Kering Group) and Promovacances in their respective business transformations.

Jacheet previously held financial directorship roles in technology and telecom groups. He was the Financial/HR Director and member of the executive committee of the Imakys Group (formerly Ericsson) from 2006 to 2009, and Financial Projects Manager for Neuf Cegetel from 2000 to 2005, during which time the operator increased its revenue from €100M to €2.5 billion. He had previously held positions in strategic marketing and management control at Cegetel Entreprises, Bouygues Group and IBM, after starting his career in banking as Deputy Manager of the BNP Paribas Indonesia office.

Benoît Jacheet is a graduate of the ICN Business School–Nancy (France).