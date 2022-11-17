Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Crosses $400M Global Mark

Courtesy of Disney/Marvel Studios

Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has crossed the $400M mark globally. On Wednesday, the final theatrical release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 grossed $19.1M worldwide, with $8.1M of that total coming from North America and $11M coming from international territories.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s cumulative performance to date brings the global total to $400.4M, with a $213.2M domestic cume and a $187.2M overseas total. The highest-grossing overseas market to date is the UK, where the film has taken in $18.5M. That’s followed by Mexico ($16.5M), France ($16.2M), Brazil ($11M), Korea ($10.4M), Australia ($8.7M), India ($7.9M), Indonesia ($7.5M), Germany ($7.4M), Italy ($5.1M), and Japan ($4.8M).

As of Wednesday, box office totals for Phase 4 of the MCU stand at over $2.3B domestic and $3.5B global. This includes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s gross to date, along with the six previous MCU Phase 4 films: Black Widow ($183.6M domestic/$379.7M global), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($224.5M domestic/$432.2M global), Eternals ($164.8M domestic/$402M global), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M domestic/$1.9B global), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411.3M domestic/$955.7M global), Thor: Love and Thunder ($343.2M domestic/$760.9M global)