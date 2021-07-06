Independent Cinema Alliance and Drive-In Owners Launch ‘Blockbuster Summer’ Program to Celebrate the Return of Moviegoing

Images Courtesy of ICA/UDITOA

The United Drive-In Theater Owners Association (U.D.I.T.O.A.) and the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) have launched the “Blockbuster Summer” program, designed to celebrate and support the comeback of the movie-going experience, the organizations announced today.

Kicking off next week, Blockbuster Summer will reward filmgoers with special Sony Pictures content from movies including Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Don’t Breathe 2 during the pre-show and intermission, along with promotional opportunities and local activations. Starting next week, customers can visit the online hub AuthenticDriveins.com to access information, including promotional offerings, for their local drive-ins created by U.D.I.T.O.A.

“Our members are very excited to participate in the ‘Blockbuster Summer’ program and share exclusive pre-show and intermission content from our friends at Sony Pictures with our drive-in theatre guests across the country,” said John Vincent, President, U.D.I.T.O.A., in a statement. “We’re so excited to share the custom content created by Sony Pictures through this program, which will add a special element for our guests to enjoy, and will only be available at their local drive-in theatre.”

“We are thrilled to witness America’s return to the theaters, and moviegoers will not be disappointed, because our summer slate is perfectly positioned to offer something for everyone,” added Todd Halstead, Executive Director, ICA. “It’s a privilege to invite moviegoers to be a part of this program, which is sure to be a unique and memorable experience.”