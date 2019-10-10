Bow Tie Cinemas Elevates Jared Milgram to EVP Film & Marketing

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY — October 11, 2019 — Bow Tie Cinemas, the nation’s oldest theater chain,today announced the promotion of Jared Milgram to Executive Vice President, Film & Marketing.

Jared will oversee circuit-wide responsibilities of the film and marketing departments for the 217-screen exhibitor. He has spent the last five years with Bow Tie in a Vice President role across the Film, Marketing and Food + Beverage departments.

“Jared’s numerous talents and skills as well as his deep relationships in our industry havebrought immeasurable value to Bow Tie Cinemas over the last five years, and I’m lookingforward to working closely with Jared for years to come as an integral part of the Bow Tie Cinemas family,” said Ben Moss, Bow Tie’s owner and CEO.

In his time as VP, Jared launched several corporate initiatives for Bow Tie in the loyalty, concessions and digital spaces, and continues to forge new film and marketing partnerships in an evolving exhibition landscape. He maintains an essential role in the company’s expansion oftheir Bow Tie Ultimate brand of luxury cinemas. Bow Tie Ultimate features include reserved recliner seating, an enhanced food menu and full bar service in a renovated cinema environment. Cinematic upgrades at Ultimate locations include Bow Tie Xtreme (BTX) PLF auditoriums with Dolby Atmos premium surround sound. The exhibitor opened five Ultimate locations over the past two years with more Ultimate sites targeted for 2020 and beyond.

Jared is a third-generation film buyer behind his father, Bob, and grandfather, Hank. He currently resides in Manhattan with his wife, Lindsay, and two sons.