BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas Becomes the Highest Grossing Global Event Cinema Release with $40M

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

21st century pop icons BTS continue to break records with BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, a theatrical release of their latest concert in Busan. The concert film now holds the record for the highest grossing globally released event cinema title. Presented by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing for a limited run, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas reached $40M at the global box office and boasted a footprint of more than 5,817 cinemas across 128 countries/territories, including 617 4DX and ScreenX locations.

In North America, the five-day total gross was over $8M, with a per-screen average over $7K across 1,127 movie theaters. In the 4DX and ScreenX premium formats, the film grossed more than $1.5M, which represented 19% of the North America box office on 10% of the overall screens.

Internationally, BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas generated $32M, scoring multiple top five positions for the weekend in territories including Japan, Korea, Italy, and Spain, plus the top ten in UK, Germany, Peru, and Australia. The project also reached number one in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines, and was the number one international release in India.

Recorded in front of a massive sold-out crowd in Busan, South Korea, in October 2022, cinema audiences watched the group’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook perform career-spanning hits. In addition to the standard screenings beginning on February 1st, showings on February 4th were dedicated as ‘Light Stick Screenings’, where audiences celebrated using the band’s signature light sticks. The event was HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing’s fifth global title with the pop icons, including 2018’s Burn the Stage: The Movie, 2019’s Bring the Soul: The Movie, 2020’s Break The Silence: The Movie, And 2022’s BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing.

Jong Ryul Kim, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX said, “With our collaboration with BTS, HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing – we created a truly historic moment in event cinema. The ScreenX Studio production team focused on providing a totally different experience for moviegoers by shooting the film with fourteen cinematography cameras, which were not used in the live streaming event, and were re-edited for the ScreenX presentation.”

“We’re thrilled to see such a strong response from audiences across the globe,” Marc Allenby, the chief executive officer of Trafalgar Releasing said. “BTS have a massive and dedicated following, and we’re honored to help them achieve another record-breaking result.”