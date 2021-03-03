Call for Applications for the UNIC Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme Now Open

For four years, UNIC—an independent trade body representing theater operators and their national associations in 38 European territories—has been supporting current and future generations of women leaders in the cinema space through their Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme, which pairs established industry professionals with up-and-coming female cinema professionals for a one-on-one, year-long mentorship.

UNIC’s long-term goal with their mentorship program, writes UNIC’s Diana Stratan, “is to broaden and deepen the talent pool for leadership in our sector and to further raise business awareness around the importance of more diverse and gender-balanced leadership.”

With 2020 now behind us, UNIC has opened applications for the fifth year of the Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme. European cinema professionals are encouraged to apply to be either mentors or mentees; to do so, or for more information, e-mail Stratan at dstratan@unic-cinemas.org.

Applications are open until April 31, 2021, and the program is expected to launch in the summer.