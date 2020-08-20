Canada’s Cineplex to Open Remainder of Locations Tomorrow, August 21

Image Courtesy of Cineplex Cinemas

Cineplex, Canada’s leading cinema chain, has announced that all of its locations will be open as of tomorrow, Friday August 21.

Cineplex operates 1,687 screens across 164 theaters in Canada, along with ten entertainment centers spread across the Rec Room, Playdium, and Junxion brands. As of Cineplex’s Q2 earnings call, held earlier this month, 80 percent of their cinema locations were already open. Last weekend, Cineplex began screening new major releases: Paramount’s SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run, Solstice Studios’ Unhinged, and local title Mon cirque à moi. Tenet opens in Canada on August 27, by which times all Cineplex locations, including their 22 VIP Cinemas locations, will be open. The chain is hosting advance screenings the night before, and tickets are currently on sale on Cineplex’s website or their app.

“As Canada’s only national film exhibitor, we are proud to safely welcome movie-lovers back for some much deserved fun and escape. For over 100 years we’ve entertained our guests and we are so excited to get back

to what we do best,” said Ellis Jacob, Cineplex’s president and CEO. “I want to assure our guests and employees that alongside this great milestone, we have implemented industry-leading health and safety protocols and will continue updating and evolving our practices as necessary to keep everyone healthy and safe. Thank you, Canada, for your kindness and your trust in us.”

Information on Cineplex’s health and safety measures can be found here.